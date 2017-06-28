Companies / Transport & Tourism

SAA board members in no-show at Parliament

28 June 2017 - 05:49 Linda Ensor
Flying solo: SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni was the only board member that appeared before Parliament’s finance committee on Tuesday. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Flying solo: SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni was the only board member that appeared before Parliament’s finance committee on Tuesday. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Poor planning at South African Airways (SAA) rather than a deliberate boycott appears to be the reason for the nonattendance of board members at Parliament’s finance committee meeting on Tuesday.

The ailing airline’s strategic plan and quarterly performance were up for discussion.

SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni showed up accompanied only by chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi and cargo division GM Tleli Makhetha.

Committee members consequently limited discussion to the question of the R9bn loan repayment due by SAA on Friday and the payment of salaries. All other issues will be dealt with at a meeting on August 3.

Cabin crew body claims ‘looting’ is rife at SAA

Association intends laying corruption charges with police against top executives‚ including acting boss Musa Zwane and chief financial officer ...
National
10 hours ago

There have been several newspaper reports of a rift between Myeni and board members over her failure to attend board meetings. It prompted the board to seek legal advice. Business Times has also reported that Myeni tried to involve Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in stopping an SAA board meeting at which the appointment of a permanent CEO was to be decided.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu said after the committee meeting the nonattendance by board members was due to a boycott. He had it "on good authority from board members" that they did not want to be associated with Myeni "because she is continuing with the same antics she was doing before this new board was appointed".

But it turns out two of the 11 board members were overseas, one emphatically denied the existence of a boycott, another was ill and at least two others had to attend other SAA meetings. One director said it was poor planning to have these meetings at the same time as the finance committee meeting.

It emerged from a document presented to the committee that SAA has continued on its loss-making trajectory in 2016-17, notching up an unaudited R1.9bn loss for the year to end-March and a R734m loss in the first two months of the current financial year. The loss in 2015-16 was R1.5bn. The airline, which is facing liquidity challenges, continues to rely on a R19bn state guarantee to keep functioning.

The airline’s written presentation to the committee showed it generated R30.4bn in revenue in 2016-17, while operating costs were R30.9bn. Finance costs totalled R835m and the operating loss was R533m.

In its future strategy SAA will examine improved aircraft utilisation, high loss-making routes, enhanced labour productivity, and the renegotiation of aircraft lease agreements.

Finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim rejected the airline’s presentation on its strategic plan and quarterly performance as a "pathetic", "flimsy" and "astonishingly thin" document not dealing with any key issues facing the airline.

SAA board members’ absence was a boycott of Dudu Myeni, say EFF and DA

‘We have it on good authority from board members that they do not want to be associated with Dudu Myeni because she is continuing with the same ...
National
16 hours ago

SAA approaches PIC as MPs concerned about payment of loans

The airlines owes R9bn in loans which become due on Friday with some lenders indicating they are not prepared to roll them over
Companies
17 hours ago

SAA’s loss deepens, and the new year has begun badly

MPs were unimpressed with the absence of board members and Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi at a meeting of Parliament’s finance committee
Companies
19 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gupta ally used ‘fake Nene letter’ for loan
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
SAA’s loss deepens, and the new year has begun ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
How Dongfang won R4bn 'cooked' Eskom tender
Companies / Energy
4.
Gupta associates peddled ‘fake Nene letter’ for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Luxury retail sector starts to feel pinch
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

SAA board members’ absence was a boycott of Dudu Myeni, say EFF and DA
National

SAA approaches PIC as MPs concerned about payment of loans
Companies / Transport & Tourism

SAA’s loss deepens, and the new year has begun badly
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Myeni 'lied to Gigaba over SAA meeting'
Business

Corrupt SOEs lie at the heart of SA’s economic woes
National

SAA chief upbeat on meeting R9bn loan obligations
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.