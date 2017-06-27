Gupta associates peddled ‘fake Nene letter’ for loan

Gupta-linked business associates wrote and peddled a letter in the name of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene — who has called it a “fake/fabrication” — relating to the funding of Transnet’s multibillion-rand locomotive procurement.

The letter was found among hundreds of thousands of leaked Gupta e-mails. Written in Nene’s name, it was addressed to China Development Bank board chairman Hu Huaibang, in January 2015.

In June 2015, Transnet’s CEO Siyabonga Gama, who was then acting CEO, announced at a World Economic Forum media conference that the bank had agreed to provide Transnet with a R30bn loan facility.

The facility was close to the amount paid to Chinese companies that won the greater part of the tender, China South Rail and North China Rail.

The full version of this article is normally for subscribers only, but today we are giving you free access to the subscriber experience. Please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Gupta ally used ‘fake Nene letter’ for loan

If you would like to become a subscriber to BusinessLIVE Premium, please click here: Subscribe.

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.