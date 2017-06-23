Maswanganyi lauds Sanral for reaching 45% of targets in spite of challenges

"Most of our entities are performing above average; however, there might be those with challenges. We are working with them to assist them. We want to make sure that we live up to giving rail to the people of Moloto and road expansion," Maswanganyi said.

Despite facing difficulty in ensuring compliance to Gauteng’s electronic tolling system on freeways, Maswanganyi said Sanral attained 99% of its performance targets. The agency also received an unqualified audit opinion from the auditor-general for the thirteenth year in a row, Maswanganyi said.

Maswanganyi said through the findings stemming from the presidential review committee’s work, the department had resolved to introduce training for staff at the 12 entities as well as systems to incentivise strong performance and good governance.

"We will improve our investment in training at all levels, from managers and research scientists down to the level of ordinary workers, to improve skills. In this regard, our state-owned enterprises incentives systems will be related to performance," he said.

He lauded the Airports Company SA for achieving 96% of its targets, as per its shareholders’ compact. He said the Road Accident Fund (RAF) reduced outstanding claims to 217,182 in 2016, despite a sharp increase in registered claims.

"It is encouraging to note that despite the obvious challenges affecting both the country and the RAF in particular, there was an improvement in performance, with the organisation fulfilling 90% of its annual performance plan targets," Maswanganyi said.