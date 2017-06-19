Dudu Myeni’s lawyers make no objection to open SAA hearing

There was no objection to the hearing into some of the circumstance around South African Airway’s 2013 plan to buy planes from Airbus being open to the public, the Companies Tribunal heard on Monday.

Legal representatives for SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni and the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC) said they had no objection to the media being present and recording proceedings.

The pressure has been mounting on Myeni and it was expected her lawyers would try block the hearing from being public. This did not happen.

Myeni’s legal team is arguing that the compliance notice issued to her by the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission in November 2016 should be declared invalid because the proper process was not followed.

Her lawyer, Francois van Zyl, said Myeni had complied "under protest".

The bid to have the compliance notice declared invalid was launched months ago and was seen as an attempt to clean up Myeni’s record ahead of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s decision on her one-year contract as chairwoman of the board, which expires in September.

However, reflecting the speed of political developments, on Thursday Gigaba told journalists that Myeni’s contract would not be renewed.

Myeni was not present at the hearing on Monday.

The Companies Tribunal is an organ of the Department of Trade and Industry whose duties include reviewing the decisions of the CIPC. The tribunal’s decisions are binding on the CIPC.