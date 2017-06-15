Companies / Transport & Tourism

Taxi strike is called off after Santaco and finance company reach agreement

15 June 2017 - 14:29 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The Department of Transport has confirmed that the taxi strike has been called off following an agreement between the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) and SA Taxi Finance Holdings on Thursday.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said they had reached an agreement in Midrand on Thursday afternoon.

"Santaco will brief its members on the agreement today [Thursday] and we welcome the development‚" Mnisi said.

Mnisi said the department condemned the violent way in which the drivers had blocked the roads earlier.

"They were supposed to protest peacefully but they did otherwise. However‚ we welcome the positive outcome that came out of all this chaos‚" he said

Anger and frustration boiled over as commuters were caught up in the taxi strike earlier in the day, which brought parts of Johannesburg to a halt.

Taxi drivers blocked key transport routes‚ causing widespread disruption across the city.

Large parts of the city and major transport routes were affected‚ including the N1 highway at the Allandale off-ramp in Midrand‚ the N12 and Soshanguve Highway.

The strike disrupted emergency health services‚ schools‚ airport services‚ traffic and many other economic activities in the city.

Chaos as taxis bring Joburg to a grinding halt

Taxi drivers blocked key transport routes‚ causing widespread disruption across the city
News
6 hours ago

Joburg’s commuters under pressure as taxis block city’s main arteries

Taxi drivers have blocked key transport routes in Johannesburg‚ causing widespread disruption as parts of the city are brought to a halt
National
6 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chamber of Mines spurns ‘highly suspicious’ ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Why the Chamber of Mines snubbed charter event
Companies / Mining
3.
Mystery surrounds Durban approval for MTN towers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Williams Hunt secures Opel car deal
Companies
5.
Aspen loses Italy appeal over cancer drug prices
Companies / Healthcare

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.