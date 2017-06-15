Dudu Myeni’s days are numbered, as Gigaba says SAA will announce new chair after AGM

The board of South African Airways will get a new chairperson, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has said.

Answering questions at a media briefing on Thursday, he said he was committed to strengthening state-owned enterprises including SAA and Eskom.

He said the SAA board would get two more board members and a CEO. A successor chairman will be selected after the AGM.

This means current chair Dudu Myeni will be leaving. Gigaba has previously endorsed Myeni.

She is facing a tribunal hearing on Monday.