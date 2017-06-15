Dudu Myeni’s days are numbered, as Gigaba says SAA will announce new chair after AGM
The board of South African Airways will get a new chairperson, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has said.
Answering questions at a media briefing on Thursday, he said he was committed to strengthening state-owned enterprises including SAA and Eskom.
He said the SAA board would get two more board members and a CEO. A successor chairman will be selected after the AGM.
This means current chair Dudu Myeni will be leaving. Gigaba has previously endorsed Myeni.
She is facing a tribunal hearing on Monday.
Her agreement with previous finance minister Pravin Gordhan was that she would stay on until September.
Gigaba also said allegations against him around the naturalisation of the Guptas were being used to distract him.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Treasury said Gigaba had acted lawfully under the South African Citizenship Act, 1995 (Act 88 of 1995), amended by the South African Citizenship Amendment Act, 2010 (Act No. 17 of 2010), which gives the minister of home affairs the authority to grant a certificate of naturalisation as a South African citizen to any alien who satisfies the requirements for naturalisation.
This comes after reports that Gigaba bent over backwards when he was home affairs minister to ensure the Gupta family were irregularly granted citizenship — suggested by letters released by the EFF.
"It's being used to tarnish my name, my work and my family," Gigaba said at a media briefing at GCIS on Thursday.
He said it was being used as a distraction to deter him from his work at Treasury.
"It would seem to me, that in my execution of duties as minister of home affairs I made many decisions.
"You haven't bothered to ask how many other decisions were made … you'd be surprised to note that there have been many decisions made.
"I know the campaign against us will continue.… It started on March 31. It's a campaign that people are being paid for."
He said he would not let it distract him from the mandate of inclusive growth and transforming the economy.
