SA Express plunges into the red, liquidity and solvency at risk

Struggling state-owned regional airline South African Express made an unaudited R234m loss in the 2016-17 financial year, compared with a R16.9m profit in the previous year.

Revenue of R2.4bn was down from the previous R2.5bn, and translated into a net operating loss of R104.7m, compared with the previous operating profit of R27m.

The results are provisional and will be finalised only at the end of July.

Passenger numbers fell from 1.309-million to 1.23-million in the 2016-17 year while flights operated declined from 33 234 in 2015-16 to 31 206 in 2016-17.

SA Express executives gave an outline of the challenges facing the airline to Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises Wednesday.