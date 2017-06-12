Uber board considers policy changes

The review was launched in February after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler published a blog post detailing what she described as sexual harassment and the lack of a suitable response by senior managers.

Uber’s board would likely tell employees and the public of its decisions by Tuesday, one of the sources said.

An Uber spokesman had no comment. Neither Kalanick nor Holder’s law company, Covington & Burling, immediately responded to requests for comment late on Saturday.

Kalanick has developed a reputation as an abrasive leader and his approach has rubbed off on his company. He was captured on video in February berating an Uber driver.

Uber board member Arianna Huffington said in March that Kalanick needed to change his leadership style from that of a "scrappy entrepreneur" to be more like a "leader of a major global company". The board has been looking for a chief operating officer to help Kalanick run the company since March.

The report was prepared by Holder and partner Tammy Albarrán at Covington & Burling. It comes shortly after another law firm, Perkins Coie, submitted a separate report on sexual harassment and other employee concerns at the company.

Uber responded last Tuesday to that report’s findings by saying it had fired 20 employees for a variety of reasons, and was increasing training and adopting new policies. Uber said that report considered 215 cases encompassing sexual harassment, discrimination, unprofessional behaviour, bullying and other employee complaints.

San Francisco-based Uber is valued at nearly $70bn but has yet to turn a profit.

Some of the recommendations in Holder’s firm’s report would force greater controls on spending, human resources and other areas where executives led by Kalanick have had a surprising amount of autonomy for a company with more than 12,000 employees, one person familiar with the matter said. Uber’s more than 1.5-million drivers worldwide are classified as independent contractors rather than employees.

Less clear is the fate of Kalanick, who, with close allies, has voting control of the company. His mother died in May in a boating accident, in which his father was injured.

Reuters