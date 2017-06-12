Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tasima in last push to retain eNatis

12 June 2017 - 05:58 Linda Ensor
Traffic backs up on Johannesburg’s N1 North. Picture: Russell Roberts/Financial Mail
Tasima is doing everything possible to hang on to the lucrative eNatis contract and has asked the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya for the court to reconsider its application for leave to appeal a High Court in Pretoria judgment that ordered the company to immediately hand over the system to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

This is one of several court actions the firm has embarked upon to reverse adverse court rulings regarding its control of the eNatis system that registers motor vehicle licences, motor vehicle registration, roadworthiness and driving licences, among other things.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi estimates that his department will save R30m a month once the RTMC takes over control of eNatis.

The Sunday Independent reported that Tasima’s lawyer Vlad Movshovich asked Judge Maya in a letter last week to set aside the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal that dismissed Tasima’s application for leave to appeal. The letter also asks her to appoint new judges to consider the application afresh.

Tasima applied for leave to appeal against an April judgment in the High Court in Pretoria that instructed the company to hand over the eNatis system to the RTMC immediately.

On June 1, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Tasima’s application for leave to appeal the ruling, saying there was no reasonable prospect of success of an appeal.

Tasima loses appeal court bid regarding operating the eNatis system

Tasima had been running the traffic information system since 2002, but a 2010 five-year contract extension was challenged, and was subsequently found ...
Companies
2 days ago

Tasima wants agency to take eNatis staff

CEO Makhosini Msibi insists the Road Traffic Management Corporation already has the capacity to take on the eNatis system from Tasima
National
1 month ago

eNatis struggle may drag on

Tasima heads to court to fight judgment on handing back control to Road Traffic Management Corporation
National
1 month ago

