On Thursday, the EFF claimed to have damning information regarding alleged tender irregularities at Transnet.

During a press conference at the EFF headquarters in Braamfontein, Julius Malema claimed to have information that R17bn was lost in corruption over the procurement of 1,064 locomotives at Transnet. He named Malusi Gigaba‚Brian Molefe‚ Anoj Singh‚ Iqbal Sharma and Garry Pita as being involved.

Malema provided documents to the media which detail the apparent involvement of Chinese‚ Canadian and American bidders. "Prices were inflated from the original final best price given by the suppliers, all inclusive. Fraud was committed against the Public Fund Management Act as the Gupta-linked criminals inflated the suppliers price after the suppliers gave their best price‚" Malema claims.

Malema said the EFF will write to the Chinese‚ Canadian and American governments alerting them of the "corrupt" companies doing business in Africa.