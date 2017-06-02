Companies / Transport & Tourism

Founder of Billion Group builds R130m hotel in Mthatha

02 June 2017
Sisa Ngebulana founder of the Billion Group. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Sisa Ngebulana founder of the Billion Group. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Sisa Ngebulana, the founder of the Billion Group and mastermind behind Hemingway’s Mall‚ Mdantsane City‚ BT Ngebs City and Baywest Mall, has built a R130m three-star hotel, now open to guests in Mthatha.

The Mayfair Hotel offers wealthy travellers the option of staying in a three-room penthouse suite at R10‚000 a night. The three-storey hotel also offers a two-room presidential suite at R5‚000 a night; two executive suites at R2‚300; and 88 standard suites at R1‚495 a night‚ in addition to several conferencing halls.

Ngebulana is planning a R16bn investment in the Eastern Cape in the next 10 years‚ encompassing Mthatha‚ Port Elizabeth and East London.

The hotel launch this week was attended by premier Phumulo Masualle‚ OR Tambo district mayor Nomakhosazana Meth‚ Tourism SA CEO Sisa Ntshona‚ Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndamase and abaThembu Queen Nocollege Dalindyebo.

Ntshona said that Ngebulana was an inspiration to SA‚ especially black business people‚ and added that the developments were boosting tourism in the region.

Ngebulana said: "I have passion for the Eastern Cape and, of course, Mthatha. I was born here and my parents are from here. I would not be what I am if I was not born here."

Ngebulana has also developed shopping centres including Forest Hill City in Centurion and Abacus Bay West City in Port Elizabeth.

