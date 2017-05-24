Gigaba insists SAA can be fixed

The minister was confident that SAA could be fixed. "My own belief is that if we strengthen the governance instruments at SAA, ensure that there is stability at the board, that there is a CEO, that the CFO [chief financial officer] functions and performs as well as we expect her to, and that the board pays attention to the implementation of the long-term turnaround strategy, I think we will be able to turn the airline around and return it to financial health."

The board needed to be well balanced in terms of technical and other skills and that all its committees worked well.

Gigaba said the success of the turnaround strategy would depend on the quality of SAA’s leadership.

"I have confidence in the board collectively and their ability to focus on the task at hand, to implement the recommendations and get a competent CEO appointed," he said.

Gigaba said the merger of the state-owned airlines — SAA, Mango and SA Express — which has been mooted since 2013 was still on the cards. It would allow the merged entity to streamline operations and optimise route networks.

Gigaba said he and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown were discussing what to do about VR Laser Asia, a company associated with the Gupta family, and the joint venture which Denel wants to establish with the company and which the Treasury, under former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, had refused to approve.

Gigaba stressed the two most important things government could do to restore confidence and reignite growth were to provide policy certainty and stabilise state-owned companies.

He urged that mining policy, broadband rollout, digital migration and spectrum allocation needed to be finalised, not least to satisfy the concerns raised by credit ratings agencies.