End of the beginning, says Imperial boss Mark Lamberti

Imperial Group will decide within the next 12 to 18 months whether to go ahead with a "step two" of its restructuring and unbundle the two separate businesses, in logistics and motor, that have emerged from the first round of the process.

Imperial CEO Mark Lamberti said on Tuesday that the group was "not answering the separation question just yet: we want to see how much value can be unlocked within Imperial".

He was speaking after the group’s annual investor day, in which his main message to investors was that the bulk of the major restructuring that the group had embarked on after he had taken over as CEO in 2014 was behind it.