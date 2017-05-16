TURNAROUND
Prasa says it can hike pay and still cut staff costs
Prasa’s offer raises union expectations the agency will offer voluntary severance packages and clamp down on employee costs
Plans by the Passenger Rail Authority of SA (Prasa) to slash staff costs by R579m this financial year would not deter it from raising pay 8%, the agency said on Monday.
A strike now seems unlikely. The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) say most of its members favour an 8% increase. Prasa has also promised workers there will be no forced retrenchments.
Prasa’s 8% offer to its 17,000 employees in a one-year deal has raised union expectations that the agency will offer voluntary severance packages and take other steps to keep a lid on employee costs. Prasa’s negotiating team had indicated forced retrenchments could take place in 2018.
Satawu spokeswoman Zane le Sabela said on Monday that six of the union’s nine regions accepted the offer. A few outstanding matters needed to be finalised with management this week, she said.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) said it expected to finalise its position by Tuesday.
Prasa said on Monday it would comment on pay talks and staff costs only after an agreement was reached. It is putting the final touches to a turnaround strategy and has begun the 2017-18 financial year with a projected deficit of R1.8bn. Prasa has made clear it would seek to balance cost constraints with a R173bn investment in modernisation.
Labour unions and Prasa have indicated staff costs must be cut to 55% of total costs, from 64% now.
Untu deputy general secretary Eddie de Klerk said it was still unclear how Prasa would cut costs after changes in mandates from Prasa during talks. "The moratorium on retrenchments is tremendously important to us … but even during negotiations, they were … making clear they would need to cut staff."
Unions have expressed concern at management instability at the agency, whose board was fired and returned by the courts. Prasa’s alleged failure to attend to long-standing demands, such as safety, had damaged labour relations, the unions have said.
De Klerk said unions were expected to seek more talks with management on agency issues. Satawu said not all issues would be dealt with in the pay agreement and could be deferred to the bargaining council under stringent guidelines.
Unions may put the future of management and oversight to Parliament. De Klerk said Untu was concerned by the split in ministerial oversight between Prasa (Department of Transport) and Transnet (Department of Public Enterprises).
Please login or register to comment.