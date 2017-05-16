Prasa says it can hike pay and still cut staff costs

The United National Transport Union (Untu) said it expected to finalise its position by Tuesday.

Prasa said on Monday it would comment on pay talks and staff costs only after an agreement was reached. It is putting the final touches to a turnaround strategy and has begun the 2017-18 financial year with a projected deficit of R1.8bn. Prasa has made clear it would seek to balance cost constraints with a R173bn investment in modernisation.

Labour unions and Prasa have indicated staff costs must be cut to 55% of total costs, from 64% now.

Untu deputy general secretary Eddie de Klerk said it was still unclear how Prasa would cut costs after changes in mandates from Prasa during talks. "The moratorium on retrenchments is tremendously important to us … but even during negotiations, they were … making clear they would need to cut staff."

Unions have expressed concern at management instability at the agency, whose board was fired and returned by the courts. Prasa’s alleged failure to attend to long-standing demands, such as safety, had damaged labour relations, the unions have said.

De Klerk said unions were expected to seek more talks with management on agency issues. Satawu said not all issues would be dealt with in the pay agreement and could be deferred to the bargaining council under stringent guidelines.

Unions may put the future of management and oversight to Parliament. De Klerk said Untu was concerned by the split in ministerial oversight between Prasa (Department of Transport) and Transnet (Department of Public Enterprises).