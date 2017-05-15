SAA expects much smaller loss — but its forecast could be optimistic

DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees said that while the loss of R853m might seem like a significant improvement on the 2016-17 projected loss of R4.5bn, it was not good enough.

"The airline should at least be working towards break-even for the coming year," he said.

He also believed the R853m loss could be an "optimistic scenario" given SAA’s past failure to meet its profit forecasts.

Among the causes of the ongoing losses is the airline’s weak balance sheet, which means SAA has to rely on borrowings to fund its working capital needs.

It has no equity and is entirely debt-funded.

Treasury has committed itself to an equity injection this financial year and consultancy group Seabury is re-evaluating the airline’s long-term turnaround strategy.

The corporate plan says "radical steps are required to achieve financial sustainability" for SAA.

Financial sustainability would be achieved through aggressive revenue-generating programmes as well as cost containment. Urgent action needed to be taken on loss-making routes and to optimise the utilisation of the SAA fleet.

SAA also plans to "optimise" the co-ordination of SAA and its Mango subsidiary over the next few months.

"Passenger unit revenue is constantly declining as airlines pass cost savings to the consumer. Any airline that is unable to address its cost base will cease to be financially viable," the plan says.