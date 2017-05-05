Taxi-cab rivalry fuels public transport inquiry

The commission, he said, had received a number of complaints against Uber by meter-taxi owners, who complained that the playing field was not level. They accused the authorities of favouring Uber in terms of regulation.

Complaints had also been received from minibus-taxi owners about the state subsidies that were provided to buses, which they said were to their detriment although they carried the bulk of commuters.

The subsidies given to rail, including the Gautrain, would also come under the spotlight in the inquiry. Bonakele said there were many disparities in the rail subsidies provided by various spheres of government and the inquiry aimed to establish the effect these had on other public transport operators.

The inquiry into possible anticompetitive behaviour by retailers would be concluded this financial year. The commission would also investigate Transnet’s port charges.

The inquiry into the automobile market continues.

Bonakele highlighted difficulties in implementing the 2016 amendment to the Competition Act, which introduced criminalisation of cartel behaviour.

The wording of the provision was problematic and needed to be clarified as the role of the competition authorities in prosecutions was not clear, the commissioner said.

The law gives the police and the National Prosecuting Authority the power to investigate and prosecute crimes.

"It is not clear how investigations by the competition authorities will feed into the criminal-investigation process."