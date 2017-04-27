SAA services return to normal after cabin crew strike
South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday its flight schedule had returned to normal after industrial action from cabin crew was brought to an end by a court interdict on Wednesday.
The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said, however, that it may seek to review the ruling and renew its pursuit of an increased international travel allowance.
SAA said on Thursday that 50 flights has been cancelled on Wednesday as a result of the strike, but was expecting only minimal disruptions after a significant increase in the number of cabin crew reporting for duty.
“Our planned flight schedules have resumed and whilst operations are geared to full service recovery, we remain exposed to minimal operational delays,” SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said. SAA was assisting all passengers and implemented a recovery plan to ensure those affected on Wednesday were accommodated.
Sacca deputy president Christopher Shabangu said on Thursday the union was considering seeking a review of an interdict won on Wednesday. SAA had won a labour court interdict only after the union’s legal representatives were not able to fully prepare legal documentation and make arguments on Wednesday morning, Shabangu said.
The interdict won against cabin crew expires on June 23, with the union saying it would probably decide by Friday on how to proceed.
Shabangu said SAA had not made significant moves in an attempt to address the union’s concerns, which also include general concerns over the state of the airline, including millions of rands being paid to international consultants on a turnaround strategy for the carrier.
SAA said it was committed to a further facilitated dispute resolution process with the union over the next two months.
“We are hoping that we will be able to come to an amicable agreement with the union that accommodates cabin crew concerns while protecting the financial sustainability of the airline, even before the court date in June,” SAA said.
