SAA services return to normal after cabin crew strike

South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday its flight schedule had returned to normal after industrial action from cabin crew was brought to an end by a court interdict on Wednesday.

The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said, however, that it may seek to review the ruling and renew its pursuit of an increased international travel allowance.

SAA said on Thursday that 50 flights has been cancelled on Wednesday as a result of the strike, but was expecting only minimal disruptions after a significant increase in the number of cabin crew reporting for duty.

“Our planned flight schedules have resumed and whilst operations are geared to full service recovery, we remain exposed to minimal operational delays,” SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said. SAA was assisting all passengers and implemented a recovery plan to ensure those affected on Wednesday were accommodated.