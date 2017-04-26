Companies / Transport & Tourism

INDUSTRIAL ACTION

SAA cabin crew may embark on a strike

The industrial action could result in widespread disruption of international and domestic flights

26 April 2017 - 05:24 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Cabin crew at South African Airways (SAA) could down tools on Wednesday, demanding a R2,200 meal allowance for international flights.

The industrial action could result in widespread disruption of international and domestic flights. Safety requirements demand that cabin crew be present on any flight in case of an emergency.

South African Cabin Crew Association deputy president Christopher Shabangu said talks with the airline were expected to go late into the night on Tuesday.

It was still possible an agreement could be reached to avert the strike, he said. However, even if a deal was struck, operations could still be affected. Union members were expecting to go on a strike and some early flights could be affected if an agreement was signed only at the last minute.

No boss for SA Express for now

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will review the state’s aviation assets first
Companies
6 days ago

SAA operates about 145 international and domestic flights daily.

The union said the ability of the airline to implement contingency plans would be limited should the strike proceed.

"It would be illegal to fly without us. They cannot fly without cabin crew properly licensed by the [Civil Aviation Authority] … it would be very difficult to put in place contingency plans," said Shabangu.

The association maintains it has not received an increase in its meal allowance since 2016.

Shabangu said crew had a litany of grievances about conditions of service at SAA and the allowance was just one example of a long-standing issue.

Cabin crew were also concerned about the slow pace at which the airline dealt with concerns over conditions of service, if it tackled them at all.

During wage talks in 2016, parties agreed that meal allowances did not constitute official terms or conditions of employment, but rather operational costs.

Despite this, it was taken for granted in other bargaining units that such allowances were critical and increased according to the inflation rate year on year, said Shabangu.

The national carrier had not immediately commented by the time of publication.

Sudden departure of South African Express' Inati Ntshanga adds to uncertainty

CEO Inati Ntshanga’s exit is latest step in costly management upheavals at state-owned carriers
Companies
8 days ago

SAA will have new CEO by end of March, says Gordhan

The absence of a permanent CEO has been cited as one of the issues contributing to the instability of the airline under controversial chairwoman Dudu ...
National
1 month ago

SAA loss will more than double, to R3.5bn

‘This will represent a real cash loss as it will not contain the R1.9bn Airbus deal impairments that contributed to the R4.9bn loss in the 2014-15 ...
Companies
1 month ago

How the government plans to save SA Express

The state-owned carrier, which needs R121m in working capital and a further extension of its state guarantee, might get new leadership
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Diamonds add shine to Anglo's production
Companies / Mining
2.
Distell tops up with Cruz Vodka
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Imperial’s sale of Regent to Hollard gets the ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Energy fund chairman gives PetroSA board ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Imperial sells most of insurer Regent
Companies

Related Articles

Sudden departure of South African Express' Inati Ntshanga adds to uncertainty
Companies / Transport & Tourism

The 10 tests awaiting Gigaba that will tell us which way the wind is blowing
Opinion / Columnists

SAA will have new CEO by end of March, says Gordhan
National

SAA loss will more than double, to R3.5bn
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.