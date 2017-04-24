Companies / Transport & Tourism

Oxford exit to be closed on M1 north as last phase of roadworks takes place

24 April 2017 - 17:28 Shenaaz Jamal
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS/FINANCIAL MAIL

The Johannesburg Roads Agency has announced that the roadworks on the M1 freeway’s Oxford and Federation bridges are set to enter its final stage.

The agency said the construction on the M1 was currently 75% complete.

About 120 vehicles exit at the Oxford Road off ramp during the morning peak hour. These vehicles will be affected during this last phase of the construction programme as the Oxford road off ramp on the northbound carriageway will be closed.

Traffic counts also indicate that approximately 4‚100 vehicles travel northbound on the M1 during peak hour each day and 4‚700 southbound between Jan Smuts and Oxford Road, just before the construction site.

