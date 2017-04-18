Sudden departure of South African Express' Inati Ntshanga adds to uncertainty

The unexplained and abrupt departure of Inati Ntshanga as CEO of troubled airline South African Express (SAX) represents a continuation of the costly management upheavals at state-owned carriers.

These companies — South African Airways (SAA), Mango and SAX — have lost a combined R35bn in operational losses and state bail-outs over the past 10 years.

The government wants to consolidate the three airlines to stem operational losses. Their proposed merger would be accompanied by the introduction of a minority equity partner for the combined entity.

Ntshanga, who was CEO since September 2010, left at the end of March "by agreement with the board", said Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, who is the political principal responsible for the regional feeder airline.

The ejection of Ntshanga came after the Department of Public Enterprises missed its self-imposed deadline of end-March to decide on the proposed merger of the state-owned airlines.

For this purpose, the state engaged the services of corporate action advisory firm Bain & Company. The department said the process of developing an optimal corporate structure for the realignment of the companies was in the final stages.

Brown has seconded Victor Xaba as acting CEO of SAX.

Xaba is the deputy CEO of Denel Aerostructures, another state company grappling with its share of corporate governance scandals.

The appointment of an outsider compounds the management turmoil at the airline at a critical point.

SAA and its subsidiary, Mango, have also been without CEOs. A succession of acting CEOs has not been able to stem the financial haemorrhage.