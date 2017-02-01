Anthony Leeming takes the helm at Sun International

Hotel and casino group Sun International’s chief financial officer Anthony Leeming succeeded Graeme Stephens as CEO on Wednesday, three months earlier than originally scheduled.

Stephens gave notice in November that he intended to leave Sun International at the end of April to take up another opportunity.

In Wednesday’s statement, Sun International said Stephens would still complete his original notice period, but as Leeming’s assistant.

The group said it had initiated a search for a new chief financial officer, and a further announcement in this regard would be made in due course.

"Following recent discussions held between the Sun International board and Messrs Stephens and Leeming, it has been agreed, from a continuity perspective and taking into account the short to medium term strategic objectives of the company, to bring forward the appointment of Anthony Leeming as the new CE of Sun International," Wednesday’s statement said.

In November’s statement, Sun International said Stephens had been with the group for more than five years and was mandated to achieve its strategic repositioning.

"Operationally the business has been restructured. The group has essentially exited its noncore African assets. The major focus and initiative currently under way is the construction of Time Square at Menlyn Maine and this is on track for the casino to open in early April, prior to his departure.

"As regards the offshore expansion into Latin America, the merger with Dreams has been achieved, and Sun International now has a controlling interest in the largest gaming group in Latin America," it said.

Leeming has been with Sun International for 17 years, joining as group financial manager in 1999 and has held various group finance roles before his appointment as chief financial officer in March 2013.