Ford class action goes beyond the Kuga models that have been recalled
Owners of other Ford models that are not part of the recall announced this week have joined a class action against the manufacturer alleging their cars have also caught fire.
The claims — contained in a dossier given to the National Consumer Commission (NCC) — challenges Ford’s insistence that only the 1.6l EcoBoost Kuga built between 2012 and 2014 has a fire-causing problem which they say they will fix in the recall of 4,556 cars.
But the claims filed throw the net wider. Included are claims for the 2.5l Kuga and the newly manufactured 1.5l EcoBoost.
Social media groups include claims that other models aside from the Kuga may be catching fire too.
And on Wednesday‚ a Ford Figo caught fire outside Nelspruit Mediclinic‚ although it was initially identified as a Kuga.
Ford says the problem with the recalled Kuga relates to faults with the car’s coolant system‚ which is made worse by SA’s ambient weather conditions.
But fire investigation reports seen by TMG Digital‚ and which form part of a class action suit that is being prepared against Ford‚ say the fires were caused by electrical faults.
In one of these cases an incorrectly installed spotlight bulb started the fire‚ an investigation report says.
The class action is being led by the family of Reshall Jimmy‚ who burnt to death in December 2015 when his 2014 1.6l EcoBoost Kuga caught alight while he was on holiday in the Wilderness‚ in the Western Cape.
More than 40 Ford owners have joined the class action.
Ford’s spokesman‚ Rella Bernardes‚ was asked whether Ford was absolutely sure the problem affected only the 1.6l EcoBoost Kuga.
She said: "No other models or engine derivatives are affected."
Johannesburg Kuga owner Sean Thompson claimed that since his 2.5l Titanium Kuga burnt in September 2015‚ Ford had been doing everything in its power not to accept responsibility for what happened to his car.
"Like Jimmy’s fire‚ mine was also caused by an electrical fault."
Police and insurance forensic investigators discovered the fire that killed Jimmy was caused by an electrical fault behind the dashboard on the passenger side of the vehicle. Ford maintains the fire started at the rear of the car.
Thompson believes that‚ had Ford listened to him when he first complained about his fire‚ which occurred while his car was switched off and parked in his garage with him inside his house‚ Jimmy would be alive.
"Ford says it’s only the 1.6l EcoBoost which is affected and that the problem is a coolant one‚ but that’s rubbish. My fire was caused by an electrical fault with the wires which are linked to the seats’ heating system."
Malehotlo Makgamatha said her brand-new 1.5l EcoBoost caught fire last year.
The fire investigation report shows the fire was caused by an incorrectly installed spotlight bulb. According to the report‚ incorrect installation caused the spotlight housing to melt and ignite.
Makgamatha said her car‚ which she had had repaired‚ caught alight shortly before its first service.
"For a year‚ Ford has refused to help me. I pleaded to them for help after the recall was announced. Today they agreed‚ but were reluctant because it’s not the 1.6l EcoBoost‚ which Ford says is the only car affected.
"I drive with bricks in my car just in case it catches fire so I can get my children and myself out."
Nelspruit resident Daniel Joubert said his 2.5l Kugu‚ which was a 2013 model‚ caught alight early in 2015.
In a statement to the NCC‚ which is investigating the fires‚ he said that three days after he collected his vehicle from his Ford dealership, where he had taken it to have problems with car sorted out‚ it caught alight.
"It burnt out within 10 minutes. I contacted Ford and was told that they do not feel it needs to be investigated … as my insurance paid out‚ so I should be happy."
Jimmy’s sister‚ Renisha Jimmy‚ said the Facebook group started to raise attention over the Kuga fires was inundated with complaints from Ford Figo and Focus drivers whose cars had caught alight.
"It’s clear this is not just affecting the Kuga‚ but other Fords."
TMG Digital/The Times
Please login or register to comment.