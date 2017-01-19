Ford class action goes beyond the Kuga models that have been recalled

Owners of other Ford models that are not part of the recall announced this week have joined a class action against the manufacturer alleging their cars have also caught fire.

The claims — contained in a dossier given to the National Consumer Commission (NCC) — challenges Ford’s insistence that only the 1.6l EcoBoost Kuga built between 2012 and 2014 has a fire-causing problem which they say they will fix in the recall of 4,556 cars.

But the claims filed throw the net wider. Included are claims for the 2.5l Kuga and the newly manufactured 1.5l EcoBoost.

Social media groups include claims that other models aside from the Kuga may be catching fire too.

And on Wednesday‚ a Ford Figo caught fire outside Nelspruit Mediclinic‚ although it was initially identified as a Kuga.

Ford says the problem with the recalled Kuga relates to faults with the car’s coolant system‚ which is made worse by SA’s ambient weather conditions.