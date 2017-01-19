Fire Pravin Gordhan as SAA is not transformed, ANC Youth League urges

The ANC Youth League in eThekwini has called on President Jacob Zuma to immediately fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, for allegedly failing to transform the ailing South African Airways (SAA).

The league has joined the ANC Women’s League’s call for an investigation of alleged "internal and external forces" allegedly working to derail transformation at the national carrier.

The two leagues’ call was likely to resonate with SAA’s controversial board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, who placed "transformation" at the centre of her tenure at the airline.

She told City Press in November that she viewed transformation as very important and that military veterans, women, people with disabilities and young people were at the top of the list of the airline’s transformation targets.

Myeni was retained as board chairperson in 2016 — allegedly at Jacob Zuma’s insistence — following a standoff between Gordhan and the airline’s board over the finalisation of government guarantees needed to keep SAA in the air.