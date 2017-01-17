More consultants work on fixing SAA

Myeni cited Bain & Co as among the consultants that received "wasteful" payments from previous boards and executive administrations.

The women’s league said Bain & Co was the largest consultancy in SAA, receiving a R208.9m handshake after selling the airline’s fleet "under the guise of turning the airline around 15 years ago".

The newly appointed SAA board is expected to present a turnaround strategy to Parliament in February.

The three airlines face possible rationalisation, with the Treasury and Department of Public Enterprises considering whether a new holding company should be created or if the airlines could be merged.

"The performance of SAA in the 2014-15 financial year is inextricably linked to the historical performance of the airline of at least the past 18 years," Myeni said in her letter.

"The past three boards of directors and management teams of SAA have continued to be constrained by these historical decisions, whose impact continues to permeate the operations of SAA to date."

"Mismanagement" included that of former CEO Coleman Andrews, who Myeni said was a founding member of Bain Capital and had appointed Bain & Co as a consultant to SAA.

Andrews is no longer part of Bain & Co.

DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees said on Monday that the party would ask that information on the Seabury contract be presented to the parliamentary portfolio committee on finance.

Meanwhile, Myeni faces allegations that she misled then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba in 2013 on the board’s intention to lease 10 aircraft. The Mail & Guardian reported on Friday that the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission had found Myeni contravened two sections of the Companies Act because of an alleged failure to provide evidence of a board resolution to lease two aircraft.

ENSafrica director George van Niekerk, representing Myeni, said on Friday a letter had been written to the commission seeking clarity on the findings and as a first step to challenging them, saying Myeni denied wilfully misleading Gigaba. "She insists that she always acted in good faith, for a proper purpose, and in the best interests of the company," he said.

The Treasury said on Monday that the appointment of a restructuring officer followed a requirement by lenders of some reassuring process, given the airline’s financial position.

"It is a management function within SAA responsible for reviewing the revised long-term turnaround strategy, which the board will submit to National Treasury in June 2017.

"It will continuously be advising SAA on the restructuring and the turnaround strategy," the Treasury said.

It noted that Bain Capital and Bain & Co were separate companies, and Andrews was no longer associated with Bain & Co, which shared no governance or financial structure, or employees, with Bain Capital.