Competition Commission to appeal reduction of fine for removal company

The Competition Commission is a appealing the Competition Tribunal’s decision to reduce the fine recommended for a furniture moving company. The tribunal cut the fine for Stanley’s Removals to R450,000 from the 10% of turnover on eight offences of "cover price" fixing the commission had requested.

On Tuesday the commission said it intended taking the matter to the Competition Appeal Court because it believed Stanley’s fine should be higher. Stanley’s was one of 16 furniture removal companies implicated in an investigation into collusion in the industry launched by the commission in November 2010.

The investigation found that when customers were required to get three quotes, the first removal company approached would volunteer to get two more quotes on their behalf. The companies implicated were found to collude on who would provide the lowest bid. Stanley’s admitted to colluding with Cape Express Removals.

The tribunal said it reduced the fine recommended by the commission to keep it in line with other settlements. The highest fine went to JH Retief Logistics, which had to pay R4.3m for 3,487 instances of cover pricing.

Cape Express Removals was fined R645,710 for 1,744 incidents; Joel Transport R150,582 for 12 offences; and Reliable Removals R90,563 for six. Del Transport was fined R210,415 and H&M Removals R196,364.15, the tribunal said on Wednesday.