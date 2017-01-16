Insurers confirm they had warned Ford about flammable Kugas

"The fire is considered to have occurred on the superheated surfaces of the exhaust manifold, the turbocharger and the catalytic converter. The combustible media that was ignited is engine oil and oil vapours that have leaked from the engine in or around the engine’s turbocharger and/or the cylinder head," his report said.

"The nature of the oil leakage condition is entirely consistent with other problems apparently caused through localised engine overheating conditions that have already been identified by Ford USA and Europe and recall campaigns have already been introduced to attend to the problem."

Jenkinson said he could find no other reasons for the fire.

The Times has learnt that, after receiving Jenkinson’s report, Muller contacted Ford five times between January and February to alert them to the findings.

Verhoef’s husband, Bertie, who was given Jenkinson’s report, e-mailed it to Ford’s Phineas Papo, but no response was forthcoming.

"When Ford stopped communicating, Discovery told us they would handle the matter. They said the report was in our favour and they would take Ford on."

The Times has seen several e-mails, in which Jenkinson’s report is attached, sent in August by Discovery to Ford, in which the insurer questions the lack of responses to its queries and the concerns of its clients.

Discovery confirmed that it had attempted to liaise with Ford SA on fire-related claims from 2016. Ford had acknowledged receipt of its e-mails. Discovery, which has dealt with three Kuga fire claims, declined to say whether Ford had provided it with a detailed response.

Robyn Farrell, CEO of Telesure’s short-term insurance division that includes Dial Direct, which had insured Jimmy’s Kuga, said it had rejected two Kuga fire claims, one of which was Jimmy’s.

"Those two claims were rejected as the fire was found to be caused by a mechanical fault; a standard exclusion on vehicle policies."

Telesure said it had 775 of the 1.6l Kugas in question on its books.

Farrell said Telesure had contacted Ford SA after every one of the claims and advised its customers to do the same. The company did not say how or whether Ford had responded.

Between 2014 and 2016 insurer Santam processed five Kuga claims and settled all of them.

Santam spokesman Donald Kau said: "Ford SA was made aware of those claims."

Hollard spokesman Warwick Bloom said the insurer had handled two such claims in the past year. Bloom said if a manufacturer’s defect was to blame, it could potentially institute recovery action against Ford. He said in one of the cases the client had opted to pursue "a recovery" directly against Ford.

The South African Insurance Association said it was concerned with the "phenomenon in which multiple Kugas were damaged by fire".

"It’s come to our notice that a similar model has been recalled by the manufacturer in the US. We trust the manufacturer in SA will follow suit and a proper investigation will be done to confirm the cause of the fire damage to so many vehicles so the problem can be addressed appropriately."

Ford’s Gardiner said the company was in contact with insurance companies, "but it would be inappropriate for us to discuss the dialogue with them at this time". He said recalls in the US related to 2013-model 1.6l Escapes built in Louisville, Kentucky. [Kugas are known as Escapes in the US.]

"It did not relate to Escape vehicles built elsewhere in the world, or to the Ford Kuga models built in Europe, including those exported to SA. Our decisions [on recalls] are driven by the data available. When the data indicates a safety recall is needed, we move quickly on behalf of our customers.

"Our investigation in SA is not complete, but we have agreed with the National Consumer Commission that we will keep it and Kuga customers updated on our progress and will report back to it at the end of February."

Gardiner said investigations into the Kuga fires in SA had led Ford to discover that the fires may be a result of engine overheating. He said customers with these vehicles should take their cars to a Ford dealer where the coolant systems could be checked.

The Times/TimesLIVE