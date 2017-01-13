The crossroads where Volkswagen took a wrong turn — to save costs

Frankfurt — Volkswagen may have stayed clear of its diesel-cheating crisis had it not pulled out of a promising deal with Daimler more than a decade ago.

Led by former CEO Bernd Pischetsrieder, VW examined strategic options for tie-ups and co-operation projects in 2005, when the company was undergoing painful restructuring.

Talks on a possible deal with its German rival could have led to it accessing to Daimler’s diesel technology and included cross-shareholdings of about 10%, say insiders.

But Volkswagen abruptly called off talks that year, and forged on with its own diesel systems which proved incapable of meeting strict US emissions standards.

Faced with an aggressive management push to finally achieve a turnaround in the US, the maker of Golf and Jetta cars resorted to secretly rigging its engines until regulators blew the scheme in late 2015, hammering the German manufacturer with about €20.5bn in clean-up costs and leaving its reputation in tatters.

Volkswagen cancelled talks to advance the top-secret project, Table Mountain, before a key meeting near Braunschweig in 2005, said insiders.

That was months before the first indications that Volkswagen engineers were working on the defeat device that eventually rigged 11-million vehicles worldwide to cheat on emissions tests.

The scheme unravelled in the summer of 2015 when US authorities told VW to explain why on-the-road emissions of smog-inducing nitrogen oxides were as much as 40 times over the legal limit in cars that met standards in test labs.

In addition to fines and costs for fixing or buying back tainted vehicles, at least six company officials face charges, including former board member of the namesake brand Heinz-Jakob Neusser. Volkswagen also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US government and obstruction of justice.

"Volkswagen deeply regrets the behaviour that gave rise to the diesel crisis," CEO Matthias Mueller said after reaching the deal with US justice officials. "Since all of this came to light, we have worked tirelessly to make things right."