Rand to boost Comair earnings

For its full-year results ended June 2016, the company declared a dividend of 11c per ordinary share, posting an aftertax profit of R192m — 12% down year on year.

Earnings per share for the period were 41.5c, and headline earnings per share 36.5c.

The company said at the time it expected pressure on consumer spending to continue in 2017, despite recent growth in passenger volumes.

"The forward price of oil reflects an increase, making it imprudent to take out any further hedges at these forward rates, despite the low spot price.

"The ongoing upgrades to our fleet provide mitigation to the expected recovery in the fuel price, while also providing an improved customer proposition," Comair said at the time.

The company declined to comment further on the trading statement, saying it was in a closed reporting period.

Transport economist and aviation expert Joachim Vermooten said on Wednesday that despite the struggling economy, demand in the South African sector had grown steadily.

"SA has been fortunate in that international traffic volumes have been improving despite [economic] difficulties. In the past two years, traffic volumes have steadily been improving," he said.