Investigators home in on Homix over multimillion-rand Transnet deals

Investigations into the alleged letterbox firm that facilitated millions of rand in contracts at Transnet, the state-owned logistics company, are in the hands of the authorities, Neotel and Transnet said on Wednesday.

Neotel is said to have paid tens of millions of rand in "commissions" to the letterbox company Homix to clinch deals worth R2bn from Transnet. This comes as allegations of state capture continue to swirl and amid multiple investigations at various state-owned entities.

A notice of the forfeiture targeting Homix and finalised in terms of the country’s foreign exchange regulations was made by the Reserve Bank in the Government Gazette of December 30. Transnet did not respond to requests for comment on whether it had investigated the transactions. "Homix is not a Transnet supplier. Transnet has never engaged with Homix or conducted business with the company," the company has said previously.

The Hawks were not able to comment on Wednesday. But last week they could not immediately find a record of any investigation into Homix.