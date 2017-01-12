Ford stalled on accessing police dockets

Ford’s court application for access to police dockets on the death of a man who succumbed to a fire in his Ford Kuga sports utility vehicle (SUV) has been postponed to February 9.

High Court in Cape Town judge Elize Steyn on Wednesday gave police until January 23 to respond to claims made by Pretoria-based Ford Southern Africa.

The company submitted an affidavit to the court asking to see the results of police investigations into the death of Reshall Jimmy, who died after his vehicle caught fire in Wilderness in December 2015.

Since then, there have been reports of dozens more Kugas bursting into flames, although no one has been injured in

these incidents.

Local forensic investigators hired by the family say that the fire started under the dashboard and was the result of an electrical fault. Ford investigators disagree.

Spokesman John Gardiner said: "Our examination showed that the fire originated at the rear of the vehicle and not in the engine compartment. That is clearly evidenced by the level of fire damage to the rear and the relative lack of damage to the front of the Kuga.

"We also evaluated prior demonstrations on other vehicles to determine fire behaviour and progression. Our investigation found no evidence of an electrical or other vehicle origin for the fire."