Delays cannot hurt workers, says court

Metrobus has learnt the hard way that delays in enforcing arbitration awards may not bar an employee from pursuing relief in a labour dispute.

This became apparent in December when the Constitutional Court delivered a precedent-setting judgment on a long-standing impasse between the bus service operator and a dismissed driver.

The court upheld an appeal application lodged by Sizwe Myathaza, who sought backpay from his former employer after his dismissal was found to be unfair by a bargaining council.

Myathaza was among several bus drivers suspended by Metrobus in 2007 because of suspected ticket irregularities.

Metrobus and the unions representing the suspended drivers agreed that, if the suspended employees admitted guilt, they would face internal disciplinary processes, but Myathaza resisted this.

Metrobus dismissed Myathaza after a prolonged absence from work.

He went to a bargaining council, which granted him an arbitration award. The council said his dismissal was procedurally and substantively unfair, and ordered that he be reinstated and given backpay.

Metrobus took the arbitration award on review at the Labour Court. Four years later, Myathaza applied to have the award made an order of the court — before the review application was heard. The Labour Court found in favour of Metrobus, citing the three-year stipulation on arbitration awards contained in the Prescription Act.

Myathaza lodged an appeal application at the Labour Appeal Court, which upheld the Labour Court’s ruling.

But the Constitutional Court judgment upheld Myathaza’s appeal, setting aside the previous Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court orders.

Justice Chris Jafta noted that the Prescription Act and the Labour Relations Act were at odds in the case.

"The application of the Prescription Act to such awards effectively achieves the opposite outcome. Once prescribed, an award becomes unenforceable and the Labour Court may not exercise its power to make the award an order of court.

"In these circumstances, the Prescription Act defeats the Labour Relations Act process that was designed to enforce the right to fair labour practices."

According to the second judgment, the provisions of the Prescription Act and the Labour Relations Act needed to "complement each other and co-exist", Jafta said.

The judgment read that the laws needed reinterpretation. Areas that needed thorough consideration included the running period of prescription in line with the Prescription Act; the status of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration as established by the Labour Relations Act; and the review of arbitration awards under the Labour Relations Act.

Labour economist Andrew Levy said it was apparent the Constitutional Court was mindful of averting material inconvenience to the employee.

"Obviously, the Constitutional Court is occupying its mind with the legal principle that justice delayed is justice denied. These matters can wind on … to the extent that they compromise the employee materially.

"The Constitutional Court did not take the narrow approach to delays where employers may try to stall or delay, but if the delays deny the relief to the employee when the employee is not at fault," said Levy.