Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames, and Ford can only help next week

Johannesburg businessman‚ Warren Krog‚ says his guardian angels worked overtime on Thursday. Krog was en route to work when he noticed smoke coming from the back of his 2013 Ford Kuga.

"I immediately became worried‚ because of all the other Kugas which have been catching fire," Krog said. He immediately decided to drive to a Ford dealership in Alberton. "I was on the highway so took an off-ramp. As I slowed down I saw smoke coming from my engine. I knew that what had happened to the other cars was happening to mine and immediately stopped."

Within minutes of flagging down a passing police officer and other motorists, his car was engulfed in flames. Krog said that when fire-fighters had put out the fire‚ which entirely destroyed his vehicle’s engine‚ he was told by one of them he was lucky to have survived.

"The officer told me that had the fire got to my car’s electronics and I was still inside I could have been trapped as I would not have been able to open the doors or the windows," Krog said. "There is smash and grab protection on my windows, so I would have died."

Krog said he was furious with Ford. "While the Alberton dealership helped me and came to see if they could assist, I am angry with Ford SA. I got an SMS in December that I need to bring my car in as soon as possible. In that message was an e-mail address, but since e-mailing them in December to find out what to do, and when, no one has called me back."