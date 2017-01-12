Acsa’s finance chief resigns

Airports Company SA (Acsa) has appointed Dirk Kunz as acting chief financial officer, after Maureen Manyama resigned.

Kunz is a chartered accountant who has been at Acsa for more than eight years.

As group manager for corporate finance, he led key strategic initiatives and implemented Acsa’s economic regulatory framework review and related consultations with industry stakeholders.

He introduced a 10-year financial planning horizon to improve the process of applying for, and consulting on, airport charges.

In addition to a BComm (Honours) degree from the University of Pretoria, he completed Acsa’s executive development programme with Henley Business School in 2012.

Manyama, who joined Acsa in April 2013, has also resigned her executive director position on Acsa’s board.

The company said it had begun the recruitment process to find a permanent finance chief.