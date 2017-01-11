Lawyers for embattled car maker Ford insist on access to a police docket on the death of one of its customers.

Claudo Bollo of the law firm BBM‚ which represents Ford‚ said outside the Cape Town High Court on Wednesday morning that they were prepared for the matter.

Ford launched an urgent court application in December for access to all evidence in the inquest docket on the death of Reshall Jimmy.

Jimmy‚ 33‚ was burnt alive in his Ford Kuga in December 2015 while on holiday in the Wilderness, Western Cape.