Resale value of Ford Kuga plummets following fires fiasco

The current book value of a 2014 Ford Kuga 1.6l Ecoboost Ambiente with roughly 57,000km on the odometer‚ according to the TransUnion Vehicle Trade Value Book‚ is R199,335.

Tshabalala said she had been offered R120,000 for the car.

"I have looked at selling it privately‚ but people out there are either scared themselves to buy the car or are trying to exploit people’s fears."

For Fiona Pelman‚ selling her car is the only option.

"It is not a matter of if I should sell it but when. I have a six-year-old daughter who I take to school every day. I can’t risk not being able to get her out of the car in time and have her burn to death."

Pelman said for the past month she had stopped using her car.

"Its not worth it. I was interested to see what I would get for my car‚ which is a 2014 model‚ which has never been in an accident. The best price I could get was R160,000 and that was a trade-in."

She said the car dealer who offered her R160,000 said the reason was because of the problem with the cars catching alight.

Maureen Naude of Centurion said the best price she had been offered was from a Ford dealership, and that was R115,000.