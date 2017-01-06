SECTOR WELCOMES CHARGES DROP
Acsa’s tariff cut to lower flight prices
Shareholders worry a drop in airport charges will significantly decrease Acsa’s revenue base
The South African aviation sector has welcomed an announcement by the Airports Company SA (Acsa) that airport charges would drop 35.5% from April 2017, saying they expected some of this reduction to be passed on to passengers.
Acsa CEO Bongani Maseko said the announcement was in line with Acsa’s expectation.
However, the company told investors on Wednesday it would put the issue of a response to its board amid calls from minority shareholders considering a legal challenge.
The shareholders are worried such a drop will significantly decrease Acsa’s revenue base and could increase its risk of repaying its R11bn debt.
Acsa requires higher tariffs to repay the R17bn incurred during its aggressive infrastructure drive to upgrade airports ahead of the 2010 World Cup.
In December, Acsa published a notification to drop tariffs by 35.5%, ending protracted uncertainty over airport charges dating back to May 2015.
The changes mean charges, including direct charges to domestic, regional and international passengers included in ticket prices, will drop from April. Passengers on a domestic flight will pay R82 in tax for embarking as opposed to R127.
"It is important to note that the final permission is in line with Acsa’s expectations and what was proposed to the regulating committee. We anticipated this outcome for some time, and factored it into our financial and business planning," Maseko said.
Low-cost carrier FlySafair said on Thursday the reduction was "excellent news" for passengers and the sector, but said that general fares were determined largely by fuel costs and currency movements.
The Airlines Association of SA (Aasa) also welcomed the announcement, saying that arrangements were being
made to file the amended charges with the International Air Travel Association.
"This is a welcome development, with a reduction in tariffs being passed on to both passengers and the airlines. It has been a lengthy process, taking a number of years to finalise, but we are pleased that this process has reached this point," Aasa CEO Chris Zweigenthal said.
