Acsa turbulence on plummeting service charges

Passenger service charges, aircraft parking and landing fees levied by the Airports Company SA (Acsa) will drop 35.5% in April, a decision that could relieve pressure on domestic ticket prices.

Service charges for a passenger embarking on a domestic flight will decrease from R127 to R82. The transport regulator signed off the decrease, the first since 2010, on December 23.

But although it is good for the passenger, such a drop will significantly decrease Acsa’s revenue and risk compromising repayment of its R11bn debt.

Acsa’s minority shareholders have already called for its board to consider challenging the decrease.

Acsa, which runs nine commercial airports in SA, has been operating on a 0% increase since 2014, while it waited for the minister of transport to sign off on the regulator’s proposed five-year structure.