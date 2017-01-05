Companies / Transport & Tourism

REVENUE THREATENED

Acsa turbulence on plummeting service charges

05 January 2017 - 06:33 AM Karl Gernetzky
OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: ACSA
OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: ACSA

Passenger service charges, aircraft parking and landing fees levied by the Airports Company SA (Acsa) will drop 35.5% in April, a decision that could relieve pressure on domestic ticket prices.

Service charges for a passenger embarking on a domestic flight will decrease from R127 to R82. The transport regulator signed off the decrease, the first since 2010, on December 23.

But although it is good for the passenger, such a drop will significantly decrease Acsa’s revenue and risk compromising repayment of its R11bn debt.

Acsa’s minority shareholders have already called for its board to consider challenging the decrease.

Acsa, which runs nine commercial airports in SA, has been operating on a 0% increase since 2014, while it waited for the minister of transport to sign off on the regulator’s proposed five-year structure.

Acsa: It's about time

The introduction of new scanning technology at OR Tambo International Airport could cut airport queuing times. But the system’s effectiveness will ...
Features
1 month ago

Acsa staff call for probe into corruption after spin doctor was paid R9m

Implicated CEO Bongani Maseko is alleged to have hired spin-doctor Dominic Ntsele to do public relations for him and besmirch his opponents
Companies
1 month ago

Acsa unveils new smart security system to speed up passenger checks

Acsa says its quicker new smart airport security system should mean the end of metal detectors and less likelihood of invasive body searches
National
2 months ago

Senior Acsa employees face disciplinary action

Acsa CEO Bongani Maseko and procurement manager Percy Sithole are believed to have been served presuspension notices
Companies
2 months ago

It has previously said that slashing rates would have an adverse effect on cash collections. A single breach would make its entire R11bn debt book immediately payable, compelling Acsa to seek a bail-out or government guarantee.

Acsa did not respond to requests for comment, but told shareholders on Wednesday it would assess the implications and determine an appropriate response.

Acsa requires higher tariffs to repay R17bn incurred during its aggressive infrastructure drive to upgrade airports ahead of the World Cup in 2010.

The regulator had originally proposed slashing tariffs 42% in 2015, followed by a 4.1% and a 15.8% increase over the next two years. In the fourth year, the regulator would grant Acsa a 15.9% tariff hike, while in year five the entity would be allowed to increase fees 4%.

Now after two years of interim tariffs freezes, the tariff will drop 35.5%, followed by increases of 5.8% and 7.4% in the final two years of the five-year cycle respectively.

This means, however, that overall tariffs will have dropped 27% by 2020, as opposed to the 15% reduction in the previously drafted five-year cycle.

Alun Frost, adviser to minority shareholder African Harvest Strategic Investments, said on Tuesday the tariff drop posed a risk to the commercial sustainability of Acsa — currently a state entity that did not require government bail-outs — and was at odds with the Airports Company Act.

The act requires the regulator to, among other things, set a tariff at a level that ensures Acsa does not abuse its monopoly position, encourages efficiency, but that also would allow for Acsa to earn a commercial return in each financial year.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Sasol ditches Chevron asset sale
Companies / Energy
2.
BEE fishing rights for new entrants put on ice
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Tiger Brands bosses cash in after failure
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Spare electricity capacity is now burning a hole ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Edcon gets buy-in for new company
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.