Companies / Transport & Tourism

Total Client Services expects to complete audit by end-June

30 December 2016 - 11:26 AM Charlotte Mathews
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Total Client Services (TCS), the traffic management systems company that was placed in business rescue in late 2013, expects to complete the audit of its past three years of financial statements by end-June next year at the latest, its board said on Friday.

The shares have been suspended since end-2013.

TCS admitted it had not met its previous deadlines. It was engaged in a financial restructuring and only once this was completed could the auditors proceed. The original deadline of January 2016 was missed because of "certain unresolved elements in respect of the due diligence process".

TCS is still working on improving the performance of the contracts it holds at Polokwane, Tlokwe and Buffalo City, it said. It has completed the upgrade of its traffic management software and reached an agreement with its Namibian partners and the Namibian police to pursue co-operation opportunities in the coming year.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
‘Letterbox company’ run by former Gupta executive ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Wells Fargo settles with brokers over claims of ...
Companies
3.
Millions of Gauteng motorists dodge their e-toll ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Solly Msimanga fights on to get out of meter ...
Companies
5.
Former SAA pilot wins R450,000 in damages for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.