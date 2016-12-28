Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tencent and partners are getting a foothold in self-driving vehicles

28 December 2016 - 11:34 AM Charlotte Mathews
A Tencent sign is seen in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS
Tencent, the Chinese social networking company in which Naspers owns 34%, is investing with partners to take a 10% stake in Netherlands-based HERE Global to get a foothold in the future market for self-driving vehicles, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Naspers shares rose 2.11% to R1978.66 in early trade on the JSE on Wednesday.

Tencent, Navinfo Co (in which Tencent holds a stake) and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation were together putting in €243m to buy some of the shares in HERE Global held by Audi, BMW and Daimler, the Post said.

Tencent’s share of the investment is €44m.

HERE Global competes with Google Maps to offer location and map-based applications in over 200 countries. In China, HERE and Navinfo would collaborate to provide high definition mapping and location services for autonomous cars, they said.

Tencent’s mobile internet group vice-president Julian Ma said the deal would facilitate Tencent’s exploitation of future technologies, including autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

