Companies / Transport & Tourism

Skhumbuzo Macozoma plans ‘balanced funding portfolio’ for road upgrades

21 December 2016 - 13:39 PM Linda Ensor
Skhumbuzo Macozoma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Skhumbuzo Macozoma. Picture: SUPPLIED

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) plans to achieve a "balanced funding portfolio with fuel tax-based revenue and toll income", its newly appointed chairperson Skhumbuzo Macozoma said this week.

The new inclusive approach was welcomed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has consistently argued that general taxation and, in particular, the fuel levy, was the best way to fund the upgrade of urban freeways.

Macozoma said Sanral would explore "progressive strategies to pursue partnerships with the private sector and civil society to ensure successful national road infrastructure development in the medium to long term."

Outa said this was a "welcome departure" from the adversarial approach of former Sanral CEO Nazir Alli.

Macozoma said Sanral would engage with provincial and municipal governments to ensure that road infrastructure planning was integrated and that Sanral’s programmes contributed to regional and local social and economic development.

Partnerships with the private sector and civil society would bring certainty with regard to Sanral’s borrowing plans and its capital project pipeline, he said.

He warned that deferred investment in maintenance and new roads construction projects would raise costs exponentially in future — the maintenance backlog alone already stands at R197bn, he said.

Profile: Sanral's Skhumbuzo Macozoma

Skhumbuzo Macozoma, who will soon become only the second person to lead the 18-year-old Sanral, says he has a strategy to reaffirm the role and ...
News & Fox
2 months ago

New Sanral chief has a long road ahead with e-tolling issues

New Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma must navigate public protector probe and e-toll nonpayment revolt
Companies
2 months ago

Sanral appoints Skhumbuzo Macozoma as its new CEO

Sanral’s long-serving CEO Nazir Alli is to be replaced in October with a suitably qualified replacement who is currently head of one of its service ...
Companies
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former SAA pilot wins R450,000 in damages for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Buyers pay top prices for coastal properties
Companies / Property
3.
Eskom, Areva win technical knockout in ...
Companies / Energy
4.
SA’s directors cash in shares
Companies
5.
Bicycle wholesalers Omnico and Cool Heat lose ...
Companies

Related Articles

Outa lays perjury charges against former Sanral CEO Nazir Alli
National

Millions of Gauteng motorists dodge their e-toll bills
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Outa members do not have e-toll immunity, Sanral says

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Dipuo Peters stands by e-tolls, insists the system is working in Gauteng

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Dipuo Peters stands by e-tolls, insists the system is working in Gauteng
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.