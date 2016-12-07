Limpopo is an increasingly profitable place for casinos, Mpumalanga is the toughest province and Gauteng still generates the most money for the industry.

These are some of the findings of the Survey of Casino Entertainment in SA 2016, which the Casino Association of SA (Casa) released on Wednesday.

The report shows that while gross gambling revenues are keeping the taxman happy‚ the industry is struggling to grow income in a tough economy.

Gross gambling revenues for 2015-16 were up 6.7% to R18.2bn from the previous year. Consumer inflation accelerated to 6.4% in October, according to Statistics SA data.

The survey found that the taxman was the largest winner during the period under review‚ collecting 36%‚ or R5.9bn‚ through various taxes and levies across local‚ provincial and national governments.