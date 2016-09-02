Myeni nominated for second SAA term

THE Treasury has put forward a list of potential candidates to make up the new permanent South African Airways (SAA) board, but it may just find it difficult to convince the potential incumbents to jump on board the crisis-ridden airline as some have declined or are hesitant about the nomination.

Controversial board chair Dudu Myeni has been nominated to serve in the position for another term.

The candidates list for the new board is considered an accommodation between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma, who have been at loggerheads regarding the inclusion of the defiant Myeni, a close friend of the president.

This also comes as the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is seeking to have Myeni declared a delinquent director through the courts. Media reports said Gordhan had submitted Myeni’s name, along with 13 other candidates, under threat at Cabinet’s sitting on Wednesday that Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women Susan Shabangu presided over.

Zuma was not at the Cabinet meeting.

Former SAA chief finance officer Tryphosa Ramano is expected to become Myeni’s deputy.

Other proposed candidates include attorney Peter Tshisevhe, economist Nazmeera Moola, former MD of Business Day and Financial Mail Mzimkulu Malunga, former ANC MP Peter Maluleka and Stavros Nicolau who is a senior executive in the pharmaceuticals industry.

On Thursday, Nicolau said while he was honoured at the nomination, he would be kindly declining it as he had to focus on recovering from an illness.

“I am writing to them to say I am pleased by the nomination, but I need to focus on getting better,” he said. Moola would not comment on her nomination and neither would Malunga.

Tshisevhe said he was humbled by the invitation, but it was a mere nomination at this point. He said should he be appointed; he would focus on restoring the confidence of all stakeholders at the airline including customers, employees, ordinary citizens, business and government.

He said joining the board of SAA was daunting. Any rewards were probably outweighed by the challenges, he said.

Gordhan’s own list had been submitted as early as April 2016, but was not accepted by President Zuma due to Myeni’s absence.

The stalemate has delayed SAA’s financial results for 2014-15, with Gordhan, in July, asking Parliament for a fourth extension to table the airline’s financial results.

SAA needs a R5bn going-concern guarantee from the Treasury to table its financials, but Gordhan said the airline would not get the guarantee until a new credible board and management was in place.

Gordhan has until the September 15 to table the airline’s financials, a year late.

SAA’s decision to request proposals on Sunday — seeking R16bn in long-term funding — either secured or unsecured — for working capital, capital expenditure and for consolidation of its R15bn debt — drew a lukewarm response from the big four banks.

The ailrine is approaching the market directly after the financier it appointed to consolidate its debt and raise funds, BnP Capital, was found to be without a Financial Services Board licence.

Outa director of legal affairs, Ivan Herselman said he was certain Gordhan had included Myeni as a last option and not out of his own will.

“Her acts in the past still expose her as a delinquent director and we will continue with our application. Her inclusion would “definitely lower investor confidence”.