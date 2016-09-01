Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transnet says liquidity is ‘healthy’ after Futuregrowth halts lending

01 September 2016 - 18:11 PM Agency Staff
TRANSNET has enough funding to continue a $26bn infrastructure investment programme, the utility said on Thursday, following asset manager Futuregrowth’s decision to halt lending to state companies.

The firm said it had already funded its full borrowing requirement for the 2016-17 financial year, and that it had "healthy liquidity position" of R22bn.

"Transnet is available to engage with all its lenders and investors, including Futuregrowth, to address any concerns they may have regarding the company’s business activities," it said in statement.

