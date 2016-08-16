GAUTRAIN operations could come to a halt this week if a looming strike by the United National Transport Union (Untu) goes ahead.

The Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will on Wednesday rule on whether a dispute between Bombela and the union can be resolved.

"According to a collective agreement between Untu and Bombela‚ the union needs this certificate before giving the employer 48-hour written notice of its intention to go on a strike after obtaining a mandate from its members‚" the union said.

"Untu earlier declared a dispute against Bombela’s attempts to unilaterally short-change its hard working and hyper-efficient employees."

The company‚ according to the union‚ began salary negotiations with an offer to pay a 3% salary increase when it had demanded 15%.

"The gap narrowed to a 9% versus 7.6% divide when negotiations deadlocked‚" Untu general secretary Steve Harris said.

"Bombela is not prepared to negotiate in good faith and that leaves Untu with no option but to ask our members to consider a strike even though it would have a more devastating effect on the already slow-growing economy.

"The reality is that more and more commuters rely on the Gautrain due to the petrochemical strike by the Chemical Energy Paper Printing Wood and Allied Workers Union entering its fourth week.

"A strike at the Gautrain now will have a devastating effect on commuters trying to get to work and back."

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said a wage negotiation dispute between the Bombela Operating Company (BOC) and Untu was initially referred to the CCMA in July.

"As of the end of June 2016‚ according to BOC’s records‚ Untu failed to meet the minimum threshold of 50% plus one in terms of membership as per the collective bargaining agreement with the BOC‚" Nayager said.

"In accordance to the collective bargaining agreement‚ the BOC issued Untu with a 90-day notice period effective from 1 July 2016.

"Based on the collective bargaining agreement‚ the BOC is‚ however‚ of the opinion that during this period the union does not have the right to substantively negotiate with the company as it is no longer the majority union.

"The CCMA has granted the BOC seven days to file its application to seek clarity on this issue and‚ as such‚ the BOC has been granted a point in limine hearing (a preliminary hearing on a specific legal point) in terms of rules 9 and 31 of the Labour Relations Act."

Nayager said the CCMA would advise on the point in limine on Wednesday.

She said that‚ in the event of a strike‚ the company would implement contingency plans to minimise the effect on passengers.

"In the interim‚ as stated previously‚ the company remains open to find an amicable resolution to the wage dispute."

