TRANSPORT Minister Dipuo Peters has gazetted an e-toll exemption for a certain class of vehicles ferrying disabled people.

In a Government Gazette dated August 5‚ Peters exempted Class A2 vehicles (light motor vehicle) adapted for use by people with disabilities.

Also exempted were vehicles owned or used by qualifying non-government organisations (NGOs) or non-profit organisations (NPOs) established for health care, welfare or humanitarian purposes, or education and development.

"There is a full rebate for vehicles used by persons to convey persons with disabilities‚ which includes persons who have long-term physical‚ mental, intellectual or sensory impairments and includes medical conditions such as autism‚ mental health‚ epilepsy and loss of hearing. The vehicles must be registered with Sanral (the South African National Roads Agency Limited) and have an e-tag fitted‚" said Sanral.

Motorists wanting to apply for exemptions could do so by completing a form available on the Sanral website or at e-toll customer service centres and by supplying supporting documents. The form is also attached to the published regulations.

In the case of a rebate‚ the person who conveys the disabled person must register and then submit monthly claim forms indicating such trips.

The exemption and rebates apply only to Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project toll roads.

All toll fees incurred before the exemptions came into effect on August 5 are still payable.

TMG Digital