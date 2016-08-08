Trencor favours inward listing

CAPE TOWN — The possibility of an inward listing on the JSE of Trencor’s mainstay investment, New York Stock Exchange-listed container leasing specialist Textainer, was raised at an annual general meeting on Friday.

Chairman designate David Nurek said the company believed an inward listing option had been discussed at Textainer level. "The Textainer board would need to take a view … but we would support it."

Trencor owns 48.3% of Textainer, the world’s second largest container leasing group.

Shareholder activist Chris Logan asked about plans for the non-Textainer interests held by Trencor — notably marine container owner TAC, cash of R4.2bn and a large debtor’s book.

Nurek said the company was looking at strategies for its cash, including backing a possible transaction being mulled by Textainer.

Logan asked whether Trencor would look to increase its holding in Textainer, which has seen marked share price weakness. Nurek said Trencor had taken a strategic decision to keep its shareholding below 50% at Textainer in order to retain the share float.

Investec Securities stockbroker Jonathan Bloch asked about approaches by private equity players or Chinese container groups.

Nurek said there had been discussions with listed and unlisted entities but felt trading conditions needed to firm to drive new investments.

Bloch also queried whether Trencor could maintain dividends in the short term. Nurek said the company was not yet in a position to decide on dividends. "Can we afford to maintain our dividend? Yes we can."