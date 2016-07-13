SAA plunges in rankings of international airlines

SOUTH African Airways (SAA) has had its wings clipped — this time by its customers.

The so-called Oscars of international airlines ratings — Skytrax World Airline Awards — shows that the airline has slumped seven places from position 34 in 2015 to 41 in 2016.

Skytrax recently announced the awards for the world’s top 100 airlines at the Farnborough Airshow, in the UK.

The world’s top airline companies are voted for by airline customers.

Taking the top position at the awards, which is the global benchmark for airline company excellence, was Emirates Airlines, which had moved up from fifth place in 2015.

Qatar and Singapore airlines are ranked the world’s second and third best airlines this year.

The 100th ranked airline is India’s SpiceJet, which fell six places in the rankings.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said in an e-mail that the airline had scooped several accolades from Skytrax and elsewhere.

In the past two years, SAA has courted huge controversy over a multibillion rand aircraft lease-purchase deal with Airbus for new aircraft, with the national carrier’s treasurer — Cynthia Stimpel — suspended last week for "misconduct", in a move seen as another step by the airline’s board to remove defiant staff members.

Last week‚ Business Day reported that Stimpel had objected to SAA appointing unknown "boutique financier" BnP Capital to advise it on the restructuring of its R15bn debt and to raise the funding‚ in return for a R256m success fee.

