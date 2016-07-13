New cruise ship terminal in the pipeline for Durban

DURBAN will soon boast a new, ultra-modern passenger cruise terminal that will harbour big vessels bringing international tourists.

On Tuesday, Durban port manager Moshe Motlohi said Transnet decided to embark on a multimillion-rand project to build the terminal because the existing passenger terminal, located off Margaret Mncadi Avenue, does not offer a world-class experience for tourists and includes very limited value-added service offerings.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is collaborating with the eThekwini Municipality and the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to build a new cruise terminal at A and B berths at the Port of Durban. This facility be will be linked to Durban Point Waterfront and uShaka Marine World theme park.

"The development of cruise terminals in Durban and Cape Town is in response to the tremendous growth that the cruise industry has enjoyed in recent years. Cruise tourism is the fastest-growing sector in the global tourism industry, and is set for continued growth," he said.

He added that in 2006 the Durban port handled 50 vessels and 67,017 passengers. In 2014 this had grown by 48% to 74 vessels while passenger growth was just under 224% or 217,000 passengers.

"The proposed new facility must be able to handle 5,000 to 6,000 passengers at a time," he said.

Motlohi said prospective bidders have six months until 4 November 2016 to submit bids and they hope construction would then start in the earnest.

Other stakeholders said they are excited about the progress made in the establishment of the passenger cruise terminal.

Richard Preece, spokesman for the east coast region of the Federated Hospitality Association of SA, said the terminal would be a game changer for the Durban tourism industry.

"It will offer many opportunities, especially as more and bigger ships will be able to land here. We are very excited about the opportunities that this will bring. I am certain the terminal will further increase the attractiveness of the Point area," he said.

Sbu Sithole, municipal manager of eThekwini Municipality, said the city was helping in any way possible to loosen red tape and ensure that processes leading up to the construction are speeded up.

"We view this terminal as a big opportunity for our city. It will put us in a competitive edge against other world class port cities," he said.