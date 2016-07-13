Here is why Shosholoza Meyl is in decline

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) which last year placed an order for 70 locomotives to save its long distance Shosholoza Meyl service says the service is suffering under a shoe-string budget.

Before 2009, Shosholoza Meyl was a division of Spoornet, but it was transferred after the formation of Prasa.

Shosholoza’s passenger numbers are expected to drop by 50% from 900,000 in 2015-16 to 450,000 in 2016-17, according to 2016 budget projections. A further drop to just 105,000 passengers is expected by 2018-19.

Prasa says at current funding levels the numbers will drop even further. The projection in the 2015 budget was that passenger numbers would increase to 1-million in 2016-17.

Transport analyst Paul Browning says it is disappointing that Shosholoza Meyl has been allowed to deteriorate to this extent.

It is critical to ponder whether a lack of funding is the only reason for the decline in the service.

In a deal with local empowerment company Swifambo Rail Leasing, Prasa purchased 70 Spanish locomotives. Of these, 20 were intended to "save" Shosholoza Meyl, according to former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.

The cost of Prasa’s contract with Swifambo was initially R3.5bn, but ballooned to R5bn due to a lack of hedging. The transaction has also been mired in controversy as the locomotives — it has already taken delivery of 13 of them — were too tall to meet South African rail specifications.

However, Prasa chairman Popo Molefe says the locomotives would not have made a difference to the service as the problem is a lack of funding.

The expectation is that more resources would improve other aspects of the service such as marketing and maintenance, which would stem constant breakdowns.

Prasa has filed a High Court application to review and set aside its contract with Swifambo and has brought a civil action to recoup the R2.6bn it has already paid.

Here are four reasons for Shosholoza Meyl’s decline.

• Molefe says the train service is suffering due insufficient funding, but adds that Prasa is in talks with its parent ministry, Transport, to increase funding for the service.

• SA does not have adequate income and population numbers to sustain a slow inter-city train service, according to transport economist Andrew Marsay.

• Shosholoza Meyl is now competing with other transport forms, including buses and taxis, which are affordable and take less travel time, Marsay says. It takes 27 hours to get Cape Town from Johannesburg in Shosholoza’s sleeper class, according to the agency’s website.

• Shosholoza Meyl has to share rail tracks with Transnet Freight Rail, and there is no debate about which service takes priority — and understandably so, says Browning. Passenger rail may get in the way of freight rail, which is making money.