EASTERN Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle and taxi bosses have agreed on a plan to address taxi industry concerns following Friday’s chaotic march to Bhisho.

Masualle has convened two urgent meetings to address the taxi bosses’ demands.

According to Eastern Cape government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo‚ at a second meeting between the premier‚ finance MEC Sakumzi Somyo and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)‚ the taxi industry bosses raised serious concerns which directly impacted on the day-to-day operations of the industry.

These included the issue of delays in issuing valid operating taxi permits and the transfer of a taxi industry transformation grant by the provincial department of transport.

"The parties have now agreed on the establishment of a working team to urgently seek solutions on the two matters frustrating the provincial taxi industry.

"The team will be composed of two representatives from the taxi industry and government officials from office of the premier and provincial treasury‚" said Kupelo.

The team will‚ within a period not exceeding seven days‚ report back to the premier‚ who will then convene another meeting with Santaco in order to give a feedback.

Taxi bosses have also raised the issue of arrests made during Friday’s road blockages in some areas in the province‚ which were characterised by scenes of vandalism and other unlawful conduct.

"The meeting agreed to allow police to conduct necessary investigations but not to frustrate efforts to release on bail those arrested and infringe on their rights."

